Notis McConarty Edward Purchases 460 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Notis McConarty Edward raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $88.20. 8,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,345. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $136.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.64.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

