Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 33.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Novartis stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,933. The company has a market cap of $166.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.18 and its 200 day moving average is $85.67.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

