Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 21,057 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.15. 723,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,609,629. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $52.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.45.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

