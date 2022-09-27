Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 17,283 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF comprises 4.6% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC owned 0.68% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,379. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $140.37 and a 12-month high of $192.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.21.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.