Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Invests $391,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $201.50. 44,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,901. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $199.56 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.68.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

