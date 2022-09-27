Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 109,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 9.8% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $195,565,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $91,456,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,992 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,640,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,677.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 543,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after purchasing an additional 532,130 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.66. The stock had a trading volume of 54,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,330. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.76.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

