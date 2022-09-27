Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 778 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 81.3% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 43,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 34,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 178,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,860,000 after purchasing an additional 43,580 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOO traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.31. 199,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,255,231. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.86.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

