OceanEx Token (OCE) Reaches Market Cap of $555,163.81

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OceanEx Token has a market cap of $555,163.81 and $609.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx. The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro. OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers.”

