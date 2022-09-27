Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.28

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89. The company has a market cap of $679.41 million, a P/E ratio of -80.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1,222.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,054,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,195,000 after buying an additional 30,217 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

