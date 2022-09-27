Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.91 billion-$12.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.17 billion.

ORCL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,377,341. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day moving average is $74.40. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $63.39 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $171.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm's revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.67.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 12.2% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

