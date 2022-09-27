ORAO Network (ORAO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $25,852.00

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. ORAO Network has a total market capitalization of $93,394.12 and $25,852.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One ORAO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070612 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10794832 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00134909 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $349.33 or 0.01830464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00253514 BTC.

ORAO Network Coin Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ORAO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORAO utility token is the heart's blood of the ORAO network. It serves as its central unit of staking and exchange. Anyone wishing to become a data provider or data buyer must stake an amount of tokens, and payments for data are made with the token as well.”

