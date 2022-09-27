Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN) Announces Dividend of €0.13

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of €0.13 ($0.13) per share on Monday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Origin Enterprises Stock Performance

Origin Enterprises stock traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,139. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.15. The firm has a market cap of £3.93 million and a P/E ratio of 8.96. Origin Enterprises has a one year low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 4.75 ($0.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Origin Enterprises Company Profile

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services.

