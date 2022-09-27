Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of ONL remained flat at $8.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,862. Orion Office REIT has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

