Orion Protocol (ORN) Trading Down 7.4% This Week

Orion Protocol (ORN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Orion Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00005428 BTC on exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $104.99 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

Orion Protocol launched on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token.Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform.Find all info regarding the 2020 ORN token swap here.TelegramWhitepaper”

