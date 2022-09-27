Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.52

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 47455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Osino Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Osino Resources from C$2.20 to C$2.30 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.82 million and a PE ratio of -2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of December 31, 2021, it had 14 exploration licenses covering 153,658 hectares located in Namibia.

