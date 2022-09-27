Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Owens Corning accounts for approximately 3.0% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $12,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Owens Corning by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OC traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.80. 10,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,055. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average of $87.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,536. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

