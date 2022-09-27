Pachira Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pachira Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,077 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.3% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $3.27 on Tuesday, hitting $398.31. The stock had a trading volume of 208,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,628. The company’s 50-day moving average is $449.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.03. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $400.05 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

