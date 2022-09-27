Pachira Investments Inc. Sells 5,076 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Pachira Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury comprises 15.2% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pachira Investments Inc. owned 1.87% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth approximately $352,000.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TBF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 133,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,062. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.