Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Raises Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 471.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barton Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 876.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 2,181,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,161,000 after buying an additional 1,958,500 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 86,911.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,238,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,959,000 after buying an additional 1,236,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,578,341,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,012,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,036,179,000 after buying an additional 906,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,438,160,000 after buying an additional 724,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.82. 727,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,710,066. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.94. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

