PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.13

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 29440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PACW shares. TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.11.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.40.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 677,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,571 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.