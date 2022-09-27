Page Arthur B Has $2.23 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Page Arthur B trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises 2.1% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,845,000 after purchasing an additional 154,906 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.64.

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.27. The company had a trading volume of 36,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

