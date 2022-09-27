Page Arthur B Raises Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Page Arthur B lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.5% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.45. 153,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,125,375. The stock has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.54 and its 200-day moving average is $94.31.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

