Page Arthur B Trims Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Page Arthur B cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,211 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Illumina were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after buying an additional 426,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after buying an additional 225,783 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,371,337,000 after buying an additional 406,181 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $615,199,000 after buying an additional 105,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,645,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Illumina to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Illumina to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.27.

Shares of ILMN traded up $2.26 on Tuesday, hitting $186.38. 58,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,143.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $431.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.01.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

