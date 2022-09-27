PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.04.

PagerDuty Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $22.47 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $46.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $31,925.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 427,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,028,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $2,012,809.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,369.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $31,925.28. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 427,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,028,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,227. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PagerDuty by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 388.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

