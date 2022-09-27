Paradice Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,187,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 68,851 shares during the quarter. NuVasive makes up 4.5% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $58,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000.

NUVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on NuVasive to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.00. 3,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,586. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $64.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $310.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.83 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

