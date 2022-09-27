Paradice Investment Management LLC Has $37.26 Million Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,446,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704,400 shares during the period. Gates Industrial accounts for about 2.8% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $37,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 25.6% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,522,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,275 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $13,421,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,141,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,494,000 after acquiring an additional 678,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 32.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,759,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,552,000 after acquiring an additional 677,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 17.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,040,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,850,000 after acquiring an additional 611,079 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GTES traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. 7,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,624. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.62. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lowered Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 target price on Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.94.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

