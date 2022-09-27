Paradice Investment Management LLC Sells 18,094 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Paradice Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,946 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,094 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $15,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $58.04. 23,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,704. The stock has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.20.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.5805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

