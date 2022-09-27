Paradice Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,893,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,591 shares during the quarter. Vintage Wine Estates makes up about 2.3% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vintage Wine Estates worth $30,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 4th quarter worth $2,069,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 121,365 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 69,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 737.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 67,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after buying an additional 64,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWE traded up 0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,922. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 1-year low of 2.76 and a 1-year high of 12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is 7.88.

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by 0.09. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vintage Wine Estates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 7.86.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

