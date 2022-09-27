PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.60. The company had a trading volume of 127,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,746,266. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $276.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.32 and its 200 day moving average is $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

