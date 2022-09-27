Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.2% per year over the last three years.

Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PVL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,189. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $5.79.

Insider Activity at Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $34,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,567,298 shares in the company, valued at $32,127,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,170 shares of company stock valued at $165,864.

Institutional Trading of Permianville Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $171,000.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

