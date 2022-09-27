Perpetual Credit Income Trust Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:PCI)

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.
Perpetual Credit Income Trust Price Performance
Perpetual Credit Income Trust Company Profile
Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
he fund utilizes a dynamic allocation strategy across multiple fixed income sectors, with an emphasis on opportunities in developed and emerging global credit markets, to pursue current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
See Also
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.