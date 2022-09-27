PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PetroChina in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 99.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 130.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 7.5% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in PetroChina by 40.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in PetroChina by 853.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PTR opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. PetroChina has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

