Phala Network Hits Market Cap of $89.18 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $89.18 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0892 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011047 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070612 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10794832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network’s launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phala Network’s official website is phala.network.

Buying and Selling Phala Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data.”

