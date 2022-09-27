Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Down 56.7% in September

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the August 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Pharming Group Price Performance

PHAR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.51. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Pharming Group

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pharming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

(Get Rating)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

