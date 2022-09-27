Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $557.60

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 557.60 ($6.74) and last traded at GBX 564.66 ($6.82), with a volume of 2097972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 570.20 ($6.89).

PHNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.42) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 710 ($8.58) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 ($9.85) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 770 ($9.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 755.83 ($9.13).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 626.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 621.04. The company has a market cap of £5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a GBX 24.80 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.57%.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

