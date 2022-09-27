PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 21,177 Shares

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 21,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $61,201.53. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,249,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,169,884.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 46,598 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $140,725.96.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,386 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $64,623.62.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,030 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $18,391.50.

On Monday, August 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,300 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $7,015.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,054 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $2,814.18.

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE PHX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 151,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $109.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31.

PHX Minerals Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 337.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 37,060 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 49.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 374.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 220,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 174,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

