Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.85. 1,722,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,128. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $19.30.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

In other news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,160,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 333,303 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,413 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

