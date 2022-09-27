PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHKGet Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,698 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 334,286 shares.The stock last traded at $4.70 and had previously closed at $4.73.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40.

PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.18%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $74,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 202,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 112.1% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 39,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 21,063 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 13,552 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

