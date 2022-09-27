PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,698 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 334,286 shares.The stock last traded at $4.70 and had previously closed at $4.73.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40.

PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.18%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO High Income Fund

About PIMCO High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $74,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 202,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 112.1% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 39,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 21,063 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 13,552 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

