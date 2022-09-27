Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Stake Increased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth $266,519,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,866.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,799,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,840 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,939,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,541 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 181.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,418,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth $72,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Nomura raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,287,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $104.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

