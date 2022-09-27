Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Up 5.9%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.82 and last traded at $64.23. Approximately 92,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,287,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.66.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.27.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,782,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,519,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,957,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,866.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,799,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,193,000 after buying an additional 2,656,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,134,000 after buying an additional 2,585,443 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

