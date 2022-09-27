Piper Sandler Trims Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Target Price to $268.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $281.00 to $268.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $339.26.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 0.9 %

ACN opened at $257.54 on Friday. Accenture has a 1-year low of $256.20 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $162.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.99.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total value of $159,855.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,111.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.