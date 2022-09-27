Polianta Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,000 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. Builders FirstSource accounts for approximately 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 982,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,421,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $627,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2,460.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 250,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 240,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average is $63.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

