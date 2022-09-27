Polianta Ltd Acquires Shares of 16,000 OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 1.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 210,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 271.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 381.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 42,945 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,797,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,150 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,530,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OneMain Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

OneMain stock opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.60. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.01%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.17%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

