Polianta Ltd Buys New Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $143,541,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,822,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,254 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Vertiv by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,587,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 326.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

