Polianta Ltd Buys Shares of 66,200 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 66,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 3.4% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day moving average is $66.68.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

