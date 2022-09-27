Polianta Ltd Invests $545,000 in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,235 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Articles

