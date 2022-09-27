Polianta Ltd Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Polianta Ltd trimmed its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up 5.5% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Polianta Ltd owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,032.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 645,939 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 118,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 49,389 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,483,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,873,000 after acquiring an additional 161,849 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,971,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,326,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $35.09.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.