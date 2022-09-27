Polianta Ltd Sells 2,700 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Polianta Ltd decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Capital International Investors raised its stake in General Motors by 218,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in General Motors by 295.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $469,360,000 after buying an additional 6,034,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after buying an additional 2,472,288 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

NYSE:GM opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

