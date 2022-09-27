Polianta Ltd Takes $3.37 Million Position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 177,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,000. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF makes up 2.9% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TUR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 118.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,732 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 303.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Turkey ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

TUR opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.