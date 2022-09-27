PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU) Short Interest Update

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerUp Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,409,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,512,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,611,000.

PowerUp Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PWUPU stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,868. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. PowerUp Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

PowerUp Acquisition Company Profile

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

